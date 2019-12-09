FIRST ALERT: Roller coaster temperatures and rain chances this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The week ahead will feature several large swings in temperatures and rain chances.
Milder temperatures will gradually work into the region tonight through Tuesday. This will result in an unusual pattern of temperatures slowly climbing after midnight tonight. Evening temperatures in the 50s to near 60 will slowly climb into the lower 60s by early Tuesday morning. A few areas of fog will remain possible especially near the beaches where sea fog will blow on shore from time to time.
Tuesday will see temperatures soar to spring-like levels After starting the day with readings in the lower 60s, afternoon temperatures will climb all the way into the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland. Temperatures may be near record levels in Florence where the forecast high temperature is 76. The old record is 78 set back in 2007. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a gusty southwesterly wind at 15-20 mph.
Clouds will return Tuesday night as a strong cold front moves into the region. Showers will arrive after midnight and the front will once again cause unusual temperature changes.
Wednesday morning will start off with cloudy skies and a few light showers near the beaches. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the lower to middle 50s. As colder weather moves in through the day, temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. Early morning showers will end but cloudy skies and a cold, gusty wind will blow through the day.
Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Yet another round of changes arrives on Friday as another storm system moves through the area. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s Friday afternoon as clouds and rain return. By the weekend, temperatures will warm into the 60s.
