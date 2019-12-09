FIRST ALERT: Roller coaster temperatures and rain chances this week

Tuesday will see temperatures soar to spring-like levels After starting the day with readings in the lower 60s, afternoon temperatures will climb all the way into the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland. Temperatures may be near record levels in Florence where the forecast high temperature is 76. The old record is 78 set back in 2007. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a gusty southwesterly wind at 15-20 mph.