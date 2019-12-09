FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, up and down weather pattern continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a foggy start to the new work week as you are preparing to head out the door. Visibilities this morning are less than one mile and causing some slower commute times for your Monday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out the door for that morning commute.
Once the fog lifts out of our area, we will be dealing with mostly cloudy but warm conditions for today. Highs will climb into the upper 60s along the Grand Strand and the lower 70s inland. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, better chances look to be over the Atlantic and stay offshore for today. Our better rain chances will arrive with an approaching cold front for the middle of the week. Until then, it's a mix of sun and clouds and warm for the second week of December.
Highs on Tuesday will be even warmer just ahead of the cold front. Look for the low 70s on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach and the mid 70s as you work up toward I-95. By this time, a temperature gradient will be easy to be seen with much colder temperatures just to our northwest as the cold front slides slowly to the southeast. That front will bring our next chance of rain overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Rain chances on Wednesday will be at 40% as the cold front pushes through. While the chances are not extremely high, the temperature drop behind the front will be noticeable. Highs will drop down into the low-mid 50s on Wednesday and the upper 40s to lower 50s on Thursday.
Our next system works in late Friday and into Saturday. This system right now looks to bring the best chance for widespread rain with temperatures once again climbing into the low to mid 60s.
Enjoy this mixed bag of weather.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.