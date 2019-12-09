FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, up and down weather pattern continues

Once the fog lifts out of our area, we will be dealing with mostly cloudy but warm conditions for today. Highs will climb into the upper 60s along the Grand Strand and the lower 70s inland. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, better chances look to be over the Atlantic and stay offshore for today. Our better rain chances will arrive with an approaching cold front for the middle of the week. Until then, it's a mix of sun and clouds and warm for the second week of December.