Wren’s offense overpowers Myrtle Beach, claiming first ever 4A state title

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s undefeated season is no more. The Seahawks met their match in Saturday’s Class 4A state title game as the Wren Hurricanes tallied over 400 yards off offense in route to a 35-23 victory.
Senior QB Luke Doty missed the game, his 4th straight since injuring his thumb on his right hand during Myrtle Beach’s first round matchup with the Lakewood Gators.
Backup Ryan Burger played admirably in relief, but couldn’t overcome an 18-point deficit Saturday at the hands of Wren.
Wren began the scoring when QB Joe Owen connected with Hayden Willimon on a 51-yard TD pass. The TD continued an ugly trend for Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks have trailed at some point in each postseason game in 2019.
Sophomore Ryan Burger answered swiftly on the back of a 48-yard Rayshad Feaster kickoff return. On third down in plus territory, Burger found WR J.J. Jones in the back of the endzone to knot the game at 7 apiece.
Joe Owens dominated the first quarter, throwing for 177 yards and 3 TDs. But a 59-yard pass from Ryan Burger to Sophomore Adam Randall put the Seahawks in striking distance to open the second quarter.
Looking to create some momentum in the second half, Myrtle Beach turned to it’s Rhino package with some success. Xay Knox broke off an 83-yard TD run in the third quarter to cut into the Wren lead.
But Wren was too much down the stretch, Joe Owens and Tyler Cherry’s connection was crisp all game and produced 112 yards and 2 TDs.
Myrtle Beach returns valuable starters in Adam Randall, JJ Jones and Ryan Burger. QB Luke Doty is expected to sign with the University of South Carolina as an early-enrollee.
