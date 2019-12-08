1 killed, multiple people shot in Loris; SLED assisting in investigation

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead following a late night shooting in Loris on Saturday.
Multiple others were shot and injured, according to Chief Gary Buley with the Loris Police Department.
Buley said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Harrelson Avenue.
According to the chief, the State Law Enforcement Division and Loris PD are investigating.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said Myron Spain, 32, of Loris died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Officials did not immediately have the exact number of people who were shot.
Stay with WMBF News for more on this breaking story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.