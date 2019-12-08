Instagram adds new features to make app safer for youngest users

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re living in the world of constant communication. Whether it be by texting or posting a photo, there’s something for everything.
Now, the popular app Instagram is working to make sure there’s an extra layer of safety for the younger generation of users. The improvements on the app are especially helpful for parents who use it themselves, while also monitoring their kids’ accounts.
“Every day” is how often Shawna Phelps said she uses Instagram. Her son also has an account.
“He’s a gymnast so we have to keep his profile updated pretty much every week so people can see what he’s doing,” Phelps said.
Now, Instagram has new features to protect users like Phelps and her son. She’s excited to know she doesn’t have to be the only one on the lookout for the safety of her son’s account.
So, how does she monitor?
“It’s linked to mine so everything he posts, messages, everything, it goes directly to my account as well,” Phelps said.
These additional safety measures make her a happy mom, knowing Instagram is increasing safety for the age range her son falls in. Some of the changes include message security, which makes it so users can control who sends them a direct message.
Another change coming in a few months centers on building experiences based off the information users provide the app’s creators, such as a date of birth.
It’s important to note Instagram representatives said only the individual will have access to that information and it will live on their private account.
Cyber security expert professor Stanton Greenawalt said if people add their birthday, they should be mindful of how much information they share because it always lives in a database.
Greenawalt added it’s a great idea to create this security for younger generations to follow.
“Every time you teach somebody the extra security processes they start to follow it. They get more comfortable and aware of why it’s important to use security,” Greenawalt said.
Greenawalt also talked about other features Instagram has had for a while. One of them allows the user to checking their location map, which he said can tell the person if they been hacked.
“If you go to your login tool, you can actually see where you’ve used Instagram recently,” he said. “It gives you a map and if it’s showing up places that you haven’t been, then you’ve been hacked and you need to go in and at least change your password.”
