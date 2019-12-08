FIRST ALERT: Drying out and warming up into the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers will wrap up now. The overnight hours will remain mild for tonight. Lows will only drop down into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Mostly cloudy skies and a scattered shower will stick around for the early hours on Monday. By the morning commute Monday, our rain chances should be gone, but the clouds will hang around.
The warm front that moved through will send our afternoon high temperatures into the upper 60s on Monday, followed by the 70s on Tuesday! While clouds will be hanging around, there does look to be some breaks in the clouds, especially on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will reach the lower 70s in the Grand Strand and the upper 70s in the Pee Dee.
Our next chance of rain will not arrive until late on Tuesday and into Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through. At this time, the cold front looks to have more of a temperature effect, rather than a huge rain effect on our forecast. We only have a 20% chance of rain late Tuesday and a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will drop from the low to mid 70s on Tuesday to the upper 40s by Thursday, though.
Get ready for a mixed bag of everything this week.
