Pedestrian killed after being hit while behind tow truck on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and three others injured after a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to authorities.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near mile marker 198.
Two pedestrians were standing behind a tow truck in the median of I-95 when the driver of a 2013 Ford pickup ran off the left side of the road and hit both of them, according to Southern.
The driver of the truck then lost control and re-entered the northbound side of I-95 before being hit by a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, Southern said.
One of the pedestrians was killed as a result of the collision, troopers said. The other person was taken to McLeod Hospital in Dillon for treatment of injuries.
Two people were inside the pickup truck at the time of the crash, Southern said. They were also taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. All motorists were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to authorities.
The name of the victim was not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.
