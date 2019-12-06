U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon confirmed as new U.S. District Judge for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon has been confirmed as the new U.S. District Judge for the state of South Carolina.
She was confirmed on Dec. 5 with a confirmed 76-13 vote from the U.S. Senate.
Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham made a statement regarding Lydon’s confirmation as the U.S. District Judge for the District of South Carolina.
"I’m very pleased that Sherri Lydon has been confirmed in a bipartisan vote to serve as a federal district court judge for South Carolina,” Graham said.
“She is one of our state’s most talented lawyers and has served us well as U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. She enjoys broad support from the South Carolina legal community. I know she will be fair to all who come before her in court and will make our state proud in the years to come.”
Before Lydon can officially become a judge, President Donald Trump must sign a commission to formalize her new position.
Lydon has been the state’s U.S. Attorney since May 2018 and was the first woman to be appointed by a president to serve in this position.
She was nominated in mid-September for her judgeship by President Trump.
Once her judicial appointment is finalized, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick will become the interim U.S. attorney for South Carolina until a new appointee is nominated and confirmed.
