Suspect Search: Victim claims suspect stalked her, threaten to ruin her life

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for one man who is accused of stalking a woman and another suspect who managed to take some bulky items from a Walmart.
Horry County police are trying to find Jamaine Woodard.
The victim went to a police precinct last month to report that Woodard sent an e-mail to her that said, quote:
“Will continue to happen every time till I talk to you. Make it easier on yourself cause all I wanted was a conversation. So I’ll prove to you I won’t stop. When you think I’m done I will appear again. I’ll show you and show you. Make a living hell out of it till then I’m gone! Thought I was playing but now you know I ain’t.”
The victim said a report was written the previous night by police after Woodard sent her an e-mail threatening to kill himself and sent her a picture of himself holding a gun. He also said in a separate email that he was going to “make her life a living hell” and that he always knew of her whereabouts.
Officers spoke with Woodard on the phone and advised him he is to have absolutely no contact directly, or indirectly, for any reason with the victim.
He denied following the victim and said he did not have constant negative contact.
Woodard is charged with stalking.
He’s 32 years old and has a last known address of Sandford Road in Little River.
Horry County police are also looking for Joseph Paul Jordan.
Authorities responded in November to the Walmart on Middle Ridge Avenue in Conway regarding a shoplifting incident.
An employee said he was walking the sales floor when he noticed a high dollar vacuum was missing from the shelf.
He reviewed the security cameras and saw Jordan, who he said is a known shoplifter, removing the vacuum off the shelf and placing it into his shopping cart.
He said Jordan then walked toward the lawn and garden area with the shopping cart, bypassed all cash registers and walked into the parking lot where a driver was waiting. That employee said after reviewing the rest of the video he saw Jordan also took a computer monitor and a DVD player.
The total loss was $1007.
Jordan is charged with shoplifting.
He’s 40 years old and has a last known address of Persimmon Road in Aynor.
