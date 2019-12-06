SLED investigating after inmate found unresponsive in cell at Georgetown County Detention Center

GEORETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Georgetown County Detention Center Friday morning, according to officials.
Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said corrections staff provided medical attention to the inmate. He added the inmate, who was still unresponsive but alive, was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.
