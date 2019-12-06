1 shot, killed in possible home invasion in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say one person was shot and killed in a possible home invasion in Chesterfield County Thursday night.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Midway Road, just off Highway 52 outside of Cheraw.
Officials say a male was shot and killed in the incident, but have not released the male’s name or age. Deputies are working an active homicide investigation at the scene.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials are on scene and a helicopter is on the way.
In addition to the helicopter, K-9s are also looking for the suspect(s) in the area.
There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
