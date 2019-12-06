SCHP: Driver dies after hitting ditch near S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-car crash in Horry County.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said troopers responded to the wreck around 8 p.m. to Big Block Road near S.C. 544.
Southern said the driver of a Volkswagen Passat ran off Big Block Road and hit a ditch. He said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where the person died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver’s name has not been released.
