S.C. deputies: Mother and sons arrested after minor sexually assaulted after given alcohol at party

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A mother and two sons have been arrested on several charges in Cherokee County, deputies said.
April Wicks Cole, Matthew Brock Wicks, and Joshua Austin Wicks were arrested Thursday on several charges, according to Sheriff Steve Mueller.
An investigation revealed Cole and both her sons contributed to the delinquency of a minor and provided alcohol at a party to a minor July 17, Mueller said.
Authorities said the investigation revealed one of the sons was also arrested on suspicion of ciminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.
Officials began looking into the case Oct. 3, after Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies took an incident report from a father reporting his 14-year-old child had been sexually assaulted and given alcohol during a party on Coyl Hill Road on July 17.
According to Mueller, it is alleged that the victim was given alcohol by three adults at the home. The victim remembered falling asleep on a couch after drinking several cups of alcohol provided by the mother and two sons. The victim remembered waking up in a bedroom with one of sons sexually assaulting her.
Mueller said the victim was referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center for interviews.
Investigator Parnell, with the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, was able to get warrants to arrest Cole and her sons after reviewing reports from the Children's Advocacy Center.
Mueller said the mother and her two sons were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The youngest son, Joshua Wicks, was also charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor-in the second degree and kidnapping related to the sexual assault, according to authorities.
Deputies arrested the mom and her two sons Thursday and booked them into the Cherokee County Detention Center, Mueller said.
Mueller said Cole and Matthew Wicks have been released after posting a $3,000.00 surety bond for each of their charges.
Joshua Wicks remains in the detention center after he was denied bail on his three charges, Mueller said.
