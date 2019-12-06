Authorities: 17-year-old accused of killing mother’s boyfriend in Florence mobile home park shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting and killing a person at a mobile home park in Florence.
Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glen Kirby said the shooting happened at the Country Squire Mobile Home Park, located near the airport at 2635 E. Palmetto St.
Kirby said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
On Saturday, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 44-year-old Antonio Bacote.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Response and Tracking teams quickly found the teenager at another home in the area.
Kirby said Khalil Shyheim Williams, 17, is charged with murder. He added the victim was the boyfriend of Williams’ mother.
Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.