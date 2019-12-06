Myrtle Beach leaders unveil new ‘beach app’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders unveiled their new “beach app” during the start of their annual budget retreat on Thursday.
The app offers users the chance to check out beach conditions, times for high and low tide, rip current information, a live camera from Pier 14, and more.
<Steve Taylor/Chairman of the Beach Advisory Committee: "It will have all the safety rules and regulations, even golf cart parking. When you click on where you are, it will tell you if a lifeguard's down there, is there parking, is it paid parking,” said Steve Taylor, chairman of the beach advisory committee. “Also it will have … there's a video about safety regulations, how to avoid rip tides and those types of things."
According to a Friday post on the city’s Facebook page, more items will be added to the app, including water quality information during the swimming season.
To access the app from a mobile device, click here.
