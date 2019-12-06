At least two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Pelicans ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on 21st Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway. He added several vehicles were involved in the wreck.
At least two people have been transported to the hospital, according to Cpt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire.
Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution if traveling in the area as crews work to clear the roadway.
