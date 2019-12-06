Horry County Schools transportation director arrested, charged with DUI

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who leads the Horry County Schools’ transportation department was arrested Thursday night, the school district confirmed.
Executive Director of Transportation Jim Wright is charged with driving under the influence and also had a seatbelt violation.
According to jail records, Wright was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 7:20 p.m.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said that the district is working to gather additional information on his arrest.
WMBF News has also reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn more about the incident.
Check back with wmbfnews.com as this story develops.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.