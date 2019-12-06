Horry County community center faces possible closure due to mold

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community center where dozens of kids go every day after school to grow and learn could soon shut its doors because of mold.
Just about a year and a half ago, the Racepath Community Center opened the doors to its new building.
The 3,000 square foot facility was provided by Horry County to the non-profit, Phoenix Renaissance, for just $5.
But underneath the building where children are playing is a hidden danger growing more and more every day.
“In our backroom, one of our back rooms, there are some soft spots that started in through the hallway and we asked one of our friends to come in and check it out and they found out that underneath the building all of the insulation is just like water it’s just full of water,” said Rev. William Gause, president of the Phoenix Renaissance.
So what's causing this?
“They said that it’s groundwater that’s evaporating up into the insulation and into the flooring,” Gause said.
The cost to fix the problem is a hefty $25,000. This would pay for people to go underneath the building, treat the mold, repair damage and install pumps to keep water from gathering under the building in the future.
Currently, the community center charges just $25 a week for after-school care for the more than 40 children.
With such a low cost for attendance, the community center only has $2,400 to go toward repair costs.
“Right now we are trying to make it through this and we need help,” Gause said.
So the community center that opened to serve the children who live around it now needs the community to help it stay open.
If not, the doors could be closed for good by June of 2020.
“If we shut these doors, I don’t know where the kids will go or what the parents will do,” Gause said.
If you’re interested in making a donation to the Community Center, you can call them at 843-283-3864 or visit the center which is located at 1688 Racepath St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.