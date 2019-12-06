Crash into power pole leaves thousands in the dark near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Electric Cooperative had to deal with another major power outage this week thanks to a vehicle.
A car crashed into a double circuit pole Thursday in the area of Highway 134 and Highway 378.
Horry Electric posted pictures of the aftermath which showed a snapped pole and wires on the ground.
WMBF News reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue to see if anyone was hurt in the crash. We’re waiting to hear back.
Crews had to replace the pole, which is normally a four-hour job from the time crews are able to begin the job and make the repairs. They were able to begin work around 8:48 p.m.
At the height of the outages, a little more than 2,400 customers were without power. At 10 p.m. there were about 261 customers in the dark.
Horry Electric asked for prayers and patience as crews cleared the lines and replaced the pole.
Earlier in the week, more than 1,600 Horry Electric customers were without power after a vehicle clipped a guy wire on a 60-foot, triple circuit pole on Bay Road. The company had to have a replacement pole brought in.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.