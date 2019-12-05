Weekend Events: Cold front brings rain chances and cooler temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're approaching the first full weekend in December and that means that it is time for another look at some SC Weekend events happening in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Nights of a Thousand Candles kicks off tonight at Brookgreen Gardens. If you have tickets, prepare for cooler nights and even a scattered shower or two on Friday and Sunday night. The best chance of rain on Friday looks to be around the evening commute with chances dying down as we head into 8/9 p.m.
A cold front will bring those better rain chances to the Grand Strand Friday evening before bringing the cooler weather into our area on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 50s before the coldest evening takes shape on Saturday night.
In the Pee Dee, many events are happening this weekend but one event that a lot of people are looking forward to is Christmas Magic in Downtown Florence tomorrow night. Rain chances in the Pee Dee are at 20% and not as widespread Friday night compared to the Grand Strand.
The weekend in Florence will be colder to start thanks to the cold front that we have been mentioning for a few days. Keep this in mind for Light 4 Paws in Florence for any of the nights this weekend. While it's colder, you would avoid any rain chances by heading out to Lights 4 Paws on Saturday night.
For a complete list of events happening in Myrtle Beach and in Florence, you can visit SCWeekend.com You can also stay updated with the forecast on the First Alert Weather App on any Android or iOS device.
Have a great weekend!
