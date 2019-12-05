This is Carolina: 91-year-old spends decades finding pointy treasures along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grandma, mom, wife and sharks’ teeth collector.
Barbara Wood, 91, said she’s done a lot in her over nine decades of life. But, at Ocean Lakes Campground, she’s known for the pointy treasures she’s found between the shells on the beach.
“The Mako... the thorax is a pretty one. They’re all are pretty. Sharks have five rows of teeth and of course they eat very vigorous and they lose their teeth,” she explained.
If sharks didn’t lose their teeth, Wood and her husband, Jay, would’ve had to find a new hobby.
“We would look, and it’s totally addicting. And you just look and look and look and a lot of mornings we go out and sometimes we get maybe a quarter of a cup (of shark’s teeth) just in the morning looking,” Wood said while picking through her treasures.
Wood and her husband first came to Ocean Lakes Campground when it first opened in 1971. They moved to Ocean Lakes permanently in 1983.
Wood talked about being the head of area tennis tournaments, playing in them frequently and her sharks’ teeth-finding habit.
“My husband played with his partner and they were rated in South Carolina. I played with my partner and we were rated too," Wood said.
She also said she was the secretary for the camping association. Eventually, the tennis hobby died down while the sharks’ teeth kept coming.
Wood said she finds it fascinating the teeth have been buried in the sand for so long and can end up in the palm of your hand. The collection she shared with her husband has thousands of different types of teeth.
Wood’s husband made clocks and trinkets from their sharks’ teeth. They both used a tooth identifying sheet she got over forty years ago at an area shop, and she still uses it now.
“People can’t believe we had it that long (the collection). I say that’s a lot of bending over because every single one of those we had to bend over to pick them up," Wood said.
Wood’s husband has passed away, but she’s a campground staple at Ocean Lakes.
Wood donated her collection to the Ocean Lakes Nature Center for the children to learn more about sharks and get the spark of finding a tooth.