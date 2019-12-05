Suspect in shooting at Pirates Voyage rejects plea offer

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of firing several rounds into Pirates Voyage rejected a plea offer and will put his fate in the hands of a jury.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Louis Vandunk was in court on Wednesday for an arraignment and rejected an offer of two years in prison for his plea.
Vandunk is facing a number of charges, including discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, stemming from a June 2017 incident in which shots were fired into the side of Pirates Voyage.
His case will be placed on the trial roster for February, according to the solicitor’s office.
