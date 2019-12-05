Student hit by vehicle near bus stop in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Schools student was struck by a vehicle near a bus stop Thursday morning in the Carolina Forest area, HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at Bramble Glenn and Reed Brooke Drive in the Clear Pond community, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
Bourcier said the student is in high school. She added the student was alert and talking when transported to the hospital.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County police for more details on the incident.
