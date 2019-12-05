Socastee High School Winterguard hosting fundraiser breakfast

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The community is encouraged to come out and support the Socastee High School Winterguard this weekend.
According to information from members, the winterguard is hosting a fundraiser breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 8. The event is being held at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet, located 3534 U.S. 17 Business, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The winterguard members perform dances and spins at a variety of competitions. Proceeds from the breakfast will help with travel expenses, purchasing a floor to use for performances, and buying flags.
Members are hoping to raise $5,000. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.