Report: 18-year-old holds student up at knifepoint inside Hartsville HS bathroom

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville High School student went from a classroom to a jail cell, according to a police report.
Officers were called on Monday to the school after a student told administrators that he was held up at knifepoint during an attempted robbery.
The police report states that the student went to a bathroom during a class change when a black male wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and a green bandana walked up to him and demanded to give him his money. The student said the suspect then pulled out a knife and pointed it at him.
The suspect didn’t find any money on the victim but did grab the victim’s cellphone. The suspect ended up giving the cellphone back.
Officers searched for the suspect during lunch hours and found a student matching the description. The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Elijah Harkless, police documents state.
According to the police report, police took Harkless to the assistant principal’s office where they searched him and found a green bandana and a knife.
Officers placed him into handcuffs and booked him into jail.
Harkless is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. He was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.
“We appreciate the swift response of our School Resource Officer and the Hartsville Police Department. The safety of our students is always our highest priority,” the Darlington County School District said in a statement on the incident.
