Report: Little River man serving as emergency contact for students accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who served as an emergency contact for several Horry County students due to being bilingual is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old, according to a police report.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 48-year-old Miguel Almanza Solorio was booked in the early-morning hours Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and failure to appear.
A second man, 49-year-old Jose Antonio Sandoval, was also booked for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. Both men, who are listed as living in Little River, remained in jail Thursday under no bond.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to a Little River area elementary school on Tuesday in reference to a call about criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
“A concerned parent whom wanted to stay anonymous told the school counselor and the principal that (Solorio) has been molesting several young girls and something was happening with the victim,” the report stated.
Police state the suspect speaks both English and Spanish and is the emergency contact for several students at the school because the children’s parents only speak Spanish.
The counselor and the principal told authorities the suspect brought in several Spanish-speaking families to register the children into the school, according to the report.
He also reportedly rents to some of the families and provides transportation for them, police said.
“(Solorio) has positioned himself so that the families are very dependent on him and he has been authorized to get the kids from school,” the report states.
On Nov. 1, the school called the suspect because the 8-year-old had head lice, according to the report. He reportedly picked her up and took her back to his home.
While at the home, both Solorio and Sandoval allegedly touched the child inappropriately, the report states.
According to police, the child’s father asked her what was wrong and she told him that only Solorio had touched her.
“After the victim talked to her father about being assaulted there have been no additional attacks,” the report stated.
Solorio allegedly bought the girl clothes and gifts to keep her quiet, and also threatened to deport the families, according to the police report.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.