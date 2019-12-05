One Myrtle Beach community adopts over 150 angels in Angel Tree program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Giving is a holiday tradition for one Myrtle Beach community.
Every year the Cresswind community’s amenity center is filled with gifts for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
"Our first residents were here in 2013 and we started in 2014 with 30 angels that we adopted from the Salvation Army,” said Lynn Willett, who organizes the donation effort each year.
That generosity has grown with each passing year.
This year, neighbors adopted 168 angels.
Their kindness transforms their amenity center into a Santa’s workshop of sorts with gifts lining the floor.
“People are just so giving that they adopt an angel and come in with three and four bags worth of clothes and toys for the families,” Willet explained.
It’s something the Salvation Army has come to expect.
“As of two years ago, the Salvation Army figured out that they needed to send two trucks instead of one truck to pick up the toys,” Willet said.
Among the donations this year, about 20 bikes, toys and clothes.
“It's just been a pleasure to help them out with their campaign and it's a very generous community a very giving community and it's a very worthwhile cause,” Willett said.
It’s not too late to adopt an angel of your own. Click here to find out how to make this holiday season one to remember for local children.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.