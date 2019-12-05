One lane closed following crash at U.S. 501 southbound, Carolina Forest Blvd.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash Thursday afternoon on the southbound side of U.S. 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard has closed one lane of travel, according to transportation officials.
Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation states the left lane of U.S. 501 southbound at Carolina Forest Boulevard is closed as of 2 p.m.
According to online information from the S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 1:43 p.m.
The SCHP lists injuries involved in this crash.
