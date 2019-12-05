Murrells Inlet couple wins $200K playing lottery on Thanksgiving

Source: SC Education Lottery
By WMBF News Staff | December 5, 2019 at 8:50 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 8:50 AM

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet couple had another reason to be thankful when they won $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Speedway No. 4526 in Murrells Inlet. The store received a $2,000 commission.

“Oh my,” the husband said when he realized all five numbers he’d picked were a match for those drawn Thanksgiving night.

“It’s going to be a nice Christmas,” the wife said.

