FIRST ALERT: Up and down temperature trend continues

Our temperatures will turn even warmer on Friday with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Clear skies will turn mostly cloudy by the late afternoon and evening as the approaching cold front brings cloudy skies, breezy winds and rain chances. The best chances for rain will arrive later in the day and impact the Grand Strand more than the Pee Dee. If you have plans for Friday night, you may have to dodge a few showers. Any shower activity should quickly exit as the cold front quickly moves through the area.