FIRST ALERT: Up and down temperature trend continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our roller coaster temperature pattern does not look to be stopping anytime soon.
It's another cold start this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s for most locations. A few spots are in the upper 30s this morning with mostly clear skies.
After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will return to the 60s today with plenty of sunshine. If you have any outdoor plans, this afternoon looks perfect.
Our temperatures will turn even warmer on Friday with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Clear skies will turn mostly cloudy by the late afternoon and evening as the approaching cold front brings cloudy skies, breezy winds and rain chances. The best chances for rain will arrive later in the day and impact the Grand Strand more than the Pee Dee. If you have plans for Friday night, you may have to dodge a few showers. Any shower activity should quickly exit as the cold front quickly moves through the area.
Northwest winds will be breezy with sunny skies on Saturday. This will allow our highs to drop down into the lower and middle 50s for Saturday afternoon. This will also bring the coldest evening Saturday night and into Sunday morning with temperatures dropping back down into the the 30s.
Another round of warmer weather will arrive on Sunday as the tempertaures quickly return to the lower 60s. Along with the increasing temperatures, increasing moisture will lead to more clouds on Sunday and the risk of a few scattered showers on Sunday and Monday.
The warmer temperatures will continue into early next week with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front looks to bring better rain chances for late Tuesday and into Wednesday before the cold front brings yet another cool down.
