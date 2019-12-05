FIRST ALERT: Quick round of rain for late Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder weather on Friday will be accompanied by a quick hitting shot of rain late in the day.
Clear skies will continue across the area overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s near the beach and into the upper 30s to near 40 inland.
Friday will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will thicken from late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s by Friday afternoon.
By late Friday, a cold front will move closer to the area. Ahead of the front, an area of light rain and showers will develop late Friday afternoon and linger into Friday evening. Most of the rain will be light with best chance of rain arriving between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM. The rain will quickly move off shore by Friday night as the cold front moves through the region.
Chillier weather will arrive behind the front for Saturday. Morning temperatures in the middle and upper 40s will only climb into the lower to middle 50s by Friday afternoon with sunny skies and a gusty breeze.
Saturday night temperatures will be quite cold with lower 30s inland and middle 30s along the Grand Strand.
Clouds will thicken through the day on Sunday with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 50s late in the day. As moisture increases by the mid to late afternoon, areas of mist and drizzle and a few light showers will be possible especially near the beaches.
