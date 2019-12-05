FIRST ALERT: Light rain arrives this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder weather today will be accompanied by a quick hitting shot of rain late in the day.
Today starts off with mostly sunny and cool temperatures, but clouds will thicken from late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s by this afternoon.
By late today, a cold front will move closer to the area. Ahead of the front, an area of light rain and showers will develop late this afternoon and linger into this evening. Most of the rain will be light with best chance of rain arriving between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM. The rain will quickly move off shore by tonight as the cold front moves through the region.
Chillier weather will arrive behind the front for Saturday. Morning temperatures in the middle and upper 40s will only climb into the lower to middle 50s by Friday afternoon with sunny skies and a gusty breeze.
Saturday night temperatures will be quite cold with lower 30s inland and middle 30s along the Grand Strand. Areas of frost will be likely early Sunday morning.
Clouds will thicken through the day on Sunday with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 50s late in the day. As moisture increases by the mid to late afternoon, areas of mist and drizzle and a few light showers will be possible especially near the beaches.
A big warm up early next week will send temperatures into the lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday, but the warmth will also bring mostly cloudy skies and the risk of a few showers from time to time .
