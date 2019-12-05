Armed car thief crashes stolen vehicle with baby in back seat, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man stole a vehicle with a baby inside and crashed in east Charlotte before he was arrested near a school where children had been playing outside.
The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police say the suspect stole the car and crashed on Eastway Drive near Arnold Drive. A baby around 18 months old was inside the car at the time and is believed to be OK.
Police say people on scene removed the visibly upset child before he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Police said this could have been "a much worse situation.” A gun was also found along the man’s path, police say, which likely belonged to the suspect.
The suspect took off after crashing, running toward Merry Oaks International Academy where children were outside playing, police say. The children were immediately told to go inside and the man was arrested in the school parking lot. Police estimate 100 kids were playing outside.
Nearby Merry Oaks International Academy was placed on lockdown for a time.
No names have been released.
