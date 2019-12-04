Woman on oxygen killed after cigarette blows up tank

NASH COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A woman who was on oxygen died after the cigarette she was smoking blew up her nearby oxygen tank.
Nash County deputies say emergency crews were called earlier Tuesday to a home on Crowned Court, which is just outside of Middlesex.
Belinda Cole had medical issues that required her to be on oxygen, according to deputies.
They say her cigarette caused a small explosion and fire which killed her.
The 61-year-old woman’s husband was sleeping in another room and was awakened by the smoke detector going off. Deputies say he was able to put out the small fire which caused minimal damage to the home.
