Woman dies after being shot in her Lumberton home during birthday party

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A 30-year-old woman who was shot Monday night at her Lumberton home during a birthday party has died, according to authorities.
A press release from the Lumberton Police Department states Renessa Godwin died from her injuries shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday
Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 700 block of Carthage Road at around 7 p.m. Monday. In addition to Godwin, a 16-year-old boy was found shot multiple times, police said.
As of Wednesday morning, the teen is now listed as stable at an area hospital, the release stated.
Investigators previously said four armed men entered the home during the birthday party and began shooting.
No suspects have been arrested in connection with this home invasion. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.
