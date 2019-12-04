'We believe there may be more victims’: Darlington man faces more child sex charges

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims to come forward after a man was arrested again on criminal sexual conduct charges involving a minor.
Raymond Kevin Warren, 52, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, between 11 and 14 and three counts of assault and battery.
This is the second time he’s been arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges this year. Back in February, he was charged with 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 and 12 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14. He was released on a $100,000 bond.
“My Investigators are continuing to investigate the allegations surrounding the actions of Warren dating back to 2012, and we believe there may be more victims,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Parents; if your child has ever interacted with Warren and you believe your child is a victim, contact us immediately.”
The sheriff’s office asks that if you believe your child has been victimized by Warren or if you have any information connected to the case, you’re asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigator Heather Lewis at 843-398-4501.
Warren is currently at the W. Glenn Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.