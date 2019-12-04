Crews clear crash that shut down part of Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash along Highway 17 Bypass caused major backups during the afternoon rush hour.
Emergency crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the wreck near Pine Island Road, which is near Coastal Grand Mall.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said three vehicles were involved in the crash, but no word on any injuries at this time.
At one point the back-ups were past Harrelson Boulevard.
All lanes were re-opened around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
