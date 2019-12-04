'That’s my mom’: Necklace with mother’s ashes, engagement ring stolen during smash-and grab

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Grand Strand woman is hoping for a miracle after a necklace with her mother’s ashes and two rings belonging to her late mother were stolen.
A police report from Horry County Police Department said around 6:30 p.m. Monday, several cars had their windows busted out in the Sweat Cycle parking lot off Highway 501.
One of the vehicles belonged to Tori Wentzky. She said she walked out of her workout class and noticed the side windows of the car had been busted out and immediately ran to her car to look for her purse.
Wentzky said she had been running late that day and took off her engagement ring, her mother’s 25th-anniversary ring and a necklace filled with her mother’s ashes and placed them in her purse. She then hid the purse in the car and locked it before entering the Sweat Cycle building.
Now, Horry County police are investigating and are hoping to find the few pieces that Wentzky was hanging on to from her mother.
“And it’s not about the value of it, it’s about what it represents. And to think someone could be out there wearing my mother’s ashes around their neck and have no idea. Or someone could be out there, that’s my mom, and you have that around your neck and the rings on your finger represent the love that my parents had,” Wentzky said.
Here’s how you can help: If you were in the area either driving down Highway 501 or at Dunkin’ Donuts Monday night and saw anything suspicious, call the Horry County Police Department. And if you see either of the rings or the necklace posted for sale online or at a pawn shop, let the police know immediately.
