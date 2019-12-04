Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert was been issued in Kannapolis on Tuesday evening after an elderly man was reported missing.
Calvin George Hines, 82, is described as standing 5′11′ and weighing around 220 pounds. He is balding with black hair and brown eyes. Hines may have been wearing gray shades at the time of his disappearance.
The man was last seen off of Stonewyck Avenue and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment.
Hines may be driving a 2012 dark blue Dodge Ram with the license plate number FBE-6730.
