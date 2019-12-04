SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns during crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver died Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Florence County.
Troopers responded around 10:35 a.m. to the crash on Alligator Road near Southern Air Drive.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said a 2003 Dodge pick-up truck was travelling on Alligator Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, then a culvert and overturned.
The driver died at the scene. That person’s name has not been released yet.
The crash is still under investigation.
