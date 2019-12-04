SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns during crash in Florence County

By WMBF News Staff | December 4, 2019 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 3:02 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver died Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Florence County.

Troopers responded around 10:35 a.m. to the crash on Alligator Road near Southern Air Drive.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said a 2003 Dodge pick-up truck was travelling on Alligator Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, then a culvert and overturned.

The driver died at the scene. That person’s name has not been released yet.

The crash is still under investigation.

