S.C. lawmaker proposes offering incentives to revamp empty malls

“It would be awesome if they added to the bill the ability that someone who owns the property to have the ability to take advantage of this tax incentive as well, I think. I don’t see it necessarily forcing the hand of somebody that has a property because you’re not going to say, ‘Oh, I’m just going to sell my chief asset,’ or ‘I’m going to sell this giant asset because of this tax credit,’ but I do think in terms of kicking off some development and in terms of creating a buzz around some of these centers, I think it would help if they extended that tax credit to people that hold the real estate, not just if you sell your property to someone else. The buyer gets to take advantage of this,” said Cates.