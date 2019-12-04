Results are in for Latta Town Council race

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The votes have been tallied in Tuesday’s election for three open seats on the Latta Town Council.
The results, per the Dillon County Board of Elections, are as follows:
- Joe Williamson Jr. - 129
- Abbott M. Shelley - 109
- Melinda J. Page-Robinson – 108
- Kevin Drawhorn – 73
- Write-in – 34
The unofficial results show Williamson Jr., Shelley and Page-Robinson will take the open seats. They will be sworn in after Jan. 1, 2020.
The election results are expected to be certified later this week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.