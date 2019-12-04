Pure Ultra Club shooting trial ends with defendant entering guilty plea

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach man on trial for the 2016 Pure Ultra Club shooting entered a guilty plea Wednesday, day three of his trial.
According to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 36-year-old Cleavon Oneal Dantzler pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The plea was entered Wednesday morning before testimony resumed.
Additional charges against Dantzler stemming from the November 2016 shooting that injured five people at the downtown Myrtle Beach club were dismissed, the release stated. Judge Steven John sentenced the defendant to eight years in prison.
The trial began Monday with jury selection and opening statements. On Tuesday, multiple witnesses testified and evidence was presented, including a surveillance video from the club that showed Dantzler, unprovoked, pulling a gun and firing multiple shots into the crowded club before he ran out the front door, the release stated.
Of the five victims, police said four were bystanders.
In the wake of the Pure Ultra Club shooting, its business license was revoked and the Myrtle Beach City Council required all bars and clubs in the area, formerly known as the Superblock, to close at 2 a.m.
That downtown area is currently being revamped as an arts and innovation district.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.