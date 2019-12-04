Police looking for missing Lowcountry woman with dementia

Betty Wolfe was reported missing on Tuesday. (Source: HollyHillPolice)
December 4, 2019

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - Holly Hill police are looking for a missing 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Betty Wolfe left her home Tuesday without warning in a 2014 Ford Escape with South Carolina tag 3246LG, according to police.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if she is seen or call Holly Hill police at 803-534-3550.

She stands 5-foot-0 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen at her house in the 200 block of Russell Street in Holly Hill.

