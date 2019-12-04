Police arrest suspected ‘one-stop shop’ drug dealer in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A drug investigation led to the arrest of a husband and wife in the Conway area.
Horry County police received a tip that 32-year-old Tiraek Nesmith was a “one-stop shop” for the sale of drugs in the Conway area.
During a period of surveillance, officers saw multiple drug deals done by Nesmith.
A Horry County police K9 handler and K9 Gass made contact with Nesmith and his wife Lynn Waterman last week and K9 Gass gave a positive alert for drugs and a search of Nesmith’s car took place.
Authorities said they seized two bundles of heroin, 9.3 grams of crack cocaine, Oxycodone pills and Suboxone. They said some of the drugs were found in a false-bottomed gum container in the vehicle.
“This case would not have been resolved so quickly without the concerted effort of all officers involved, as well as information provided to police by members of the community. See something, say something, always,” Horry County police said in a press release.
Nesmith is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of Schedule I-V drugs.
Waterman is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack.
