Ocean Boulevard resort bought by finance group

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Sea Mist Resort is officially under new ownership.
Brian Calhoun, the resort’s front desk manager, confirmed the sale of the resort, located on South Ocean Boulevard near 13th Avenue South, was made final on Wednesday.
According to Calhoun, the resort was purchased by a finance group called the Patel Group, which is made up of two financial companies. The group also owns the Holiday Inn Express by Broadway at the Beach, he said.
Employees have been busy bringing in roughly $200,000 worth of new furniture, Calhoun said.
Those same employees, he added, have the opportunity to retain their positions. They will have to fill out rehire paperwork.
