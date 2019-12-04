Memorial held to commemorate 11-year anniversary of Baby Boy Horry’s discovery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial service for Baby Boy Horry was held Wednesday to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the newborn’s body being found on the side of a road in Horry County.
The service took place at Hill Crest Cemetery. It's held every year, as authorities continue to search for leads into the investigation, which remains open.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said investigators owe it to Baby Boy Horry to keep searching for answers 11 years after his discovery on Dec. 4, 2008.
"We want to keep his memory alive, along with the chance we'll find out who the parents are. If he were 11 years old today, he'd be going into his teen years, he'd be enjoying life and playing sports. This child never got the chance to do that,” Edge said.
Service attendees also commemorated Baby Grace, a 5-month-old child who died in a Socastee creek in 2015.
For more on the case of Baby Boy Horry, tune into a recent episode of WMBF’s podcast Carolina True Crime.
