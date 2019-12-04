Grand Strand Young Professionals help make holidays merry for 120 kids in need

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Santa took a back seat on Tuesday night and let the Grand Strand Young Professionals take over his duties.
The 13th annual Substitutes for Santa event provided a full Christmas experience 120 underprivileged children from Horry County.
They started with food and games at Fun Warehouse in Surfside Beach and then they moved on to Walmart. Each of them was given a $100 gift card to go shopping and get what they wanted for Christmas.
“They’re gonna be running around shopping in our toy department, shopping for themselves, whatever they want. And they come on into Surfside, we got our shelves fully stocked, and we’re ready for them to come,” said Walmart team leader Kawaina Smith before the children came through the doors.
Each Grand Strand Young Professional was paired up with one child for the night.
The Grand Strand Young Professionals hold several fundraising events throughout the year to raise money to support this event.
