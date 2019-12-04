FIRST ALERT: Up and down temperatures through early next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Changeable temperatures are on the way from the end of this week, into the weekend, and early next week.
Tonight will be clear and chilly again, although not as cold as the last two nights. Temperatures will drop to around 40 along the Grand Strand and into the upper 30s across the Pee Dee.
After a chilly start, a quick warm up will send temperatures into the the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine on Thursday.
Friday will turn even warmer with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Fair skies early in the day on Friday will turn mostly cloudy by the late afternoon and evening. A few showers will move across the region late in the day Friday, but will not be widespread or heavy.
Much cooler weather briefly arrives on Saturday along with sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 50s.
Another round of warmer weather arrives on Sunday as temperatures return into the lower 60s. Along with the increasing warmth, increasing moisture will lead to thickening clouds on Sunday and the risk of a little drizzle or a spotty shower by late in the day.
The warming trend continues into the early next week with temperatures soaring to around 70 by Monday and Tuesday. Along with the warmth, passing showers will be possible from time to time.
