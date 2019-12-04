FIRST ALERT: Another fall-like day, slowly warming up

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three words that would describe today’s weather are calm, cool and clear.
It's another chilly start this morning as many of you are starting the day off in the upper 30s this morning. A few locations in the Pee Dee dropped down into the low to mid 30s this morning, providing for some patchy frost in some locations.
Our temperatures will only continue to go up today. If yesterday's weather was a little too cold for your liking, you can add a few degrees to today's forecast. Highs today will reach the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine for those afternoon plans. You'll still need that light jacket this morning and into the evening hours as temperatures fall fast as the sun sets tonight.
Thursday will be milder with afternoon high temperatures finally back into the lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies should provide for a seasonable afternoon on Thursday.
A weak cold front will brush by the area on Friday, bringing a period of mostly cloudy skies and temperatures that climb into the lower 60s. While a sprinkle or two is possible on Friday, no siginificant rainfall is expected. That system will bring a quick round of colder weather for the start of the weekend with some breezy winds on Saturday. Afternoon highs on Saturday will only reach the lower 50s.
The second half of the weekend will feature increasing clouds, a slight rain chance and warmer weather with temperatures quickly back into the lower 60s.
By early next week, temperatures will climb all the way to near 70 with a few showers possible on Monday and Tuesday.
